Halle Berry shares how she transformed into an MMA fighter for directorial debut ‘Bruised’

“It was written for a white Irish Catholic woman, so I knew that if I were to do it, I would have to reimagine it into a world that I could fit in,” Berry, 55, said. “Once I was allowed to do that, and create these fractured characters that I understood, I knew that this was something I had to do.”

Berry was already thinking about “Bruised” as she trained for the 2019 action film “John Wick: Chapter 3.” She continued working with the same training staff once that movie was complete.

“I knew that I couldn’t become an MMA fighter overnight, or appear to look like one overnight, so I knew I would have to put in the time,” Berry said.

“I started first with wrestling and judo, and then I went to jujitsu, and then I started working on some Muay Thai, working on my kicks. Then I started boxing and kickboxing. I got to do it little by little, and I got to work with some of the best trainers, the best fighters, former MMA fighters.”

Among those who trained with Berry was Valentina Shevchenko, the current UFC flyweight champion, who also stars in “Bruised” as Jackie’s opponent, Lady Killer.