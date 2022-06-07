Hall of Famer returns to tour

Karrie Webb, a Hall of Famer and the 2013 ShopRite champion, will tee it up this weekend. It’s just the Australian native’s second tournament of the year and her first since January when she finished tied for 52nd at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in Florida. Webb, 47, has won 41 LPGA tournaments.
