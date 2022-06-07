 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hall of Famer returns to tour

ShopRite LPGA Classic Final

Karrie Webb putts on the 18th. Final Round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic, held at the Stockton Seaview Golf Resort in Galloway, Sunday May 31, 2015.

Karrie Webb, a Hall of Famer and the 2013 ShopRite champion, will tee it up this weekend. It’s just the Australian native’s second tournament of the year and her first since January when she finished tied for 52nd at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in Florida. Webb, 47, has won 41 LPGA tournaments.

