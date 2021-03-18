 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Haleigh Schafer
0 comments

Haleigh Schafer

Haleigh Schafer

Haleigh Schafer is one half of Absegami’s talented senior backcourt, along with Jackie Fortis. Last season, Schafer averaged 18.5 points per game and was a second-team Press All-Star. She has scored 1,125 points for the Braves.

Haleigh Schafer

Absegami

5-9 Sr. F

Schafer averaged 16.4 points and five rebounds. She scored 1,305 career points. Schafer will continue her career at D'Youvllle College, a Division II school in Buffalo.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News