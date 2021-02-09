Haleigh Schafer sparks Absegami

Haleigh Schafer scored 18 points as the Absegami High School girls basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 39-23 win over Egg Harbor Township on Tuesday night.
Absegami 12 9 10 8 – 39
EHT 10 2 6 5 – 23
AB – Schafer 18, Fortis 9, Nurse 6, Wochka 4, McNamara 2
EHT – Wilson 4, Baxter 6, Suarez 2, A. Zinckgraf 1, K. Zinckgraf 6, Dodd 2, Palumbo 2
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
