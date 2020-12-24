Haddonfield's Zac Clark gets final rose on The Bachelorette

"It lets us know we really have to take time for those, even when it seems to be a small moment," Jackson said. "Each time we're in somebody's presence, to value the time you've been given."

The couple says they will be "bicoastal," though Clark, an addiction specialist who with Justin Gurland owns the Release Recovery centers in New York City and Westchester County, points out Adams only has a one-way ticket to New York. (Again with the New York thing.)

Ok, dude. Some questions.

First, what was up with the New York City-themed hometown date? Granted, in COVID-19 times, the show had to be creative to replace the part where finalists actually travel to their hometowns. But Clark skipped right over Philly and focused on New York, where he has lived for nine years.

Wednesday, he said he was hurt by the suggestion that he had done Philly wrong with a date featuring a cardboard New York taxicab, and raves about New York pizza and bagels. And his parents have moved to Florida, he said.

"I'm a Philly guy through and through," he said. "Go look at my life. It's a little upsetting. Why do you say that? I'm very aware of where I grew up."