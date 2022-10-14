Haddon Township 12, Wildwood 6 — FINAL

The Hawks (6-1) went into the locker room with a 6-0 lead at halftime. The Warriors (2-5) got on the board after QB Junior Hans threw a 70-yard pass to Anthony Freeman to tie the game.
Wildwood;0,0,6,0 – 6
Haddon Twp;0,6,0,6 – 12
SECOND QUARTER
H – Touchdown (two-point conversion failed)
THIRD QUARTER
W – Hans 70 pass to Freeman
FOURTH QUARTER
H – Dockery touchdown (kick failed)
