Habitat breaks ground on Upper property

UPPER TOWNSHIP — On a vacant lot at the end of Redwood Avenue, muddy from the rain the day before, volunteers, brewers and staff with Habitat for Humanity in Cape May County broke ground on Tuesday morning at a site planned for the latest Habitat home.

It takes some imagination to picture a home on the spot, and it will take both work and money to complete the project, set to be the 19th house build by the ecumenical Christian housing ministry in the county.

An initiative that has brought together 10 craft brewing companies in the county is set to help raise some of those funds, and the owners and staff of the breweries say they will also help with the construction.

This year, the brewing companies collaborated on a single beer, a robust porter being sold on tap and in cans throughout the county, along with T-shirts. The project is called The Beer that Built the House. Habitat officials hope to raise about $25,000 toward the roughly $150,000 it costs to complete a home.

About 30 people attended the groundbreaking ceremony, including representatives from most of the participating breweries. Cape May County has seen a boom in the number of craft beer producers over the past decade. The event was also streamed live for those who did not want to gather in person.