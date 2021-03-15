Haaland OK'd for Interior, 1st Native American Cabinet head

The U.S. Postal Service said many post offices would be closed in Colorado on Monday and mail delivery in many locations would be severely curtailed or suspended.

Tanzania vice president reassures country as president still out of sight: As Tanzania’s president has not been seen in public for more than two weeks, the East African country’s vice president on Monday sought to reassure the nation, saying it was “normal” for human beings to suffer colds and other illnesses. Addressing a public rally in Tanzania’s Tanga region, Samia Suluhu offered no update on the health or whereabouts of President John Magufuli even as she said she had been sent by him to calm the East African nation.

“I want to assure you Tanzania is safe. It is normal for a human being to be tested, often for colds and flu, for anything,” Suluhu said. “I want to tell you that if there is an important time for Tanzanians to remain united, it is now. It is not the time to listen to information from outside the country which will confuse or divide us. Let all unite as Tanzanians and continue working to build this country.”