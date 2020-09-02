Leg day returns to New Jersey as gyms reopen: “It affected people’s physical state and mental state,” Hometown Health and Fitness owner Joe LaCerra said. “People definitely took a big hit not being able to come to the gym — not having that hormonal and spiritual release."
Atlantic City man sentenced in connection to Pleasantville football game shooting: Shahid Dixon, 27, who pleaded guilty to eluding in July, was sentenced to three years in prison after the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Micah Tenant in November.
NJ League of Women Voters, NAACP file motion in Trump vs. Murphy lawsuit: The suit was filed in August in U.S. District Court in New Jersey by the Trump campaign, joined by the Republican National Committee and the New Jersey Republican State Committee. Similar suits have been filed in other states, with critics claiming the vote-by-mail effort will lead to more voter fraud.
Baby bonds: A good idea if done right, or 'lunacy' during state budget crisis?: The bonds will build “a better future for every child born in the wake of the pandemic,” Murphy said in his revised 2021 budget address last week. “This is a place where New Jersey will lead ... the first statewide program anywhere of its kind.”
Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood won't be held this year: Tournament officials said the annual event is expected to return in 2021. The tournament raises money for college scholarships for graduating students from Wildwood High School and Wildwood Catholic Academy, the schools that host the event.
