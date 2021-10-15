Gymnasts ask Congress to dissolve US Olympic Committee over Nassar scandal

“Unless and until this happens, nothing will change, excuses will continue, and athletes will remain at-risk.”

Biles, Raisman, Maroney and Nichols all testified last month before the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing about the FBI’s failed initial response to the allegations against Nassar, who was a sports doctor at Michigan State University and team doctor for USA Gymnastics.

They told lawmakers they blamed FBI and Olympic officials for covering up Nassar’s abuse, demanding accountability after he was allowed to continue molesting girls for over a year after the FBI was first alerted to his crimes.

In response to the gymnasts’ letter, the U.S. Olympic Committee issued a statement that it has “deep respect and empathy for survivors of abuse” and that it remains “fully committed to addressing sexual abuse at every level of sport and implementing the necessary safeguards to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our athletes.”

The committee said over the last two years it has implemented the “most sweeping governance reforms in nearly two decades.” It also pointed to the report produced by the law firm Ropes and Gray, which was commissioned by the USOC to investigate the Nassar allegations and pointed out the group has cooperated with congressional investigations.