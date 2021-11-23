 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guy Fieri’s Chop House
0 comments

Guy Fieri’s Chop House

One of the best and most underrated restaurants in town, Guy Fieri’s Chop House inside Bally’s Atlantic City will take guests on a trip to Flavortown as they host the Real Deal Turkey Dinner, a four-course holiday meal that will feature roasted butternut squash soup with Jack Daniels mascarpone and spiced almonds; a Sonoma salad with mesclun spring mix, balsamic dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, craisins and honey almonds; a citrus and herb-roasted turkey with an andouille sausage brioche stuffing, whipped Yukon gold potatoes, glazed yams and bacon-onion green beans along with a choice of homemade pumpkin or apple pie for dessert. Cost is $36 per person. Reservations are required and can be made through OpenTable.com. Bally’s is located at 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BallysAC.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News