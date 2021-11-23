One of the best and most underrated restaurants in town, Guy Fieri’s Chop House inside Bally’s Atlantic City will take guests on a trip to Flavortown as they host the Real Deal Turkey Dinner, a four-course holiday meal that will feature roasted butternut squash soup with Jack Daniels mascarpone and spiced almonds; a Sonoma salad with mesclun spring mix, balsamic dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, craisins and honey almonds; a citrus and herb-roasted turkey with an andouille sausage brioche stuffing, whipped Yukon gold potatoes, glazed yams and bacon-onion green beans along with a choice of homemade pumpkin or apple pie for dessert. Cost is $36 per person. Reservations are required and can be made through OpenTable.com. Bally’s is located at 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BallysAC.com.