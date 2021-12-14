Bring your Christmas dinner to Flavortown this year with a feast at one of the most underrated restaurants in all of Atlantic City – Guy Fieri’s Chop House at Bally’s Atlantic City. Bally’s is slowly becoming one of the top destinations for dining in Atlantic City, and this Christmas Eve they will feature a flounder Francese special – local flounder in a royal mix sauteed with brown butter over crabmeat Florentine risotto in a lemon butter sauce for $40. And for Christmas dinner, guests can indulge in a three-course lamb chop dinner for $70 per person. Bally’s is located at 1900 Pacific Ave in Atlantic City. Go to BallysAC.com.