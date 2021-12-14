 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guy Fieri’s Chop House
0 comments

Guy Fieri’s Chop House

Bring your Christmas dinner to Flavortown this year with a feast at one of the most underrated restaurants in all of Atlantic City – Guy Fieri’s Chop House at Bally’s Atlantic City. Bally’s is slowly becoming one of the top destinations for dining in Atlantic City, and this Christmas Eve they will feature a flounder Francese special – local flounder in a royal mix sauteed with brown butter over crabmeat Florentine risotto in a lemon butter sauce for $40. And for Christmas dinner, guests can indulge in a three-course lamb chop dinner for $70 per person. Bally’s is located at 1900 Pacific Ave in Atlantic City. Go to BallysAC.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News