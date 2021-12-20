Gutsy calls, tight races set up wild finish in NFL

John Harbaugh again went for the win and the AFC North became even more jumbled.

The Ravens (8-6) lost their third straight game Sunday when Tyler Huntley threw incomplete to Mark Andrews on a 2-point conversion attempt after Baltimore had rallied for two touchdowns in the final five minutes to get within one point of Green Bay.

The same thing happened in Week 13 at Pittsburgh. That time, Lamar Jackson threw incomplete to Andrews and the Ravens lost to the Steelers 20-19.

Baltimore’s latest loss knocked the Ravens out of first place and set up a showdown at Cincinnati (8-6) for the top spot next week.

The Browns (7-6) are right behind those two teams and host Las Vegas on Monday. The Steelers (7-6-1) kept up with an impressive win over AFC South-leading Tennessee.

The division likely will come down to the final week when Baltimore hosts Pittsburgh and Cleveland hosts Cincinnati.

Perhaps the Ravens would be in a better position if they kicked the extra point and played for overtime against the Steelers and Packers, though there’s no guarantee they would’ve won either game.