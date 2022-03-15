Gumbo and Shrimp & Grits at Kelsey’s

Between the live jazz and incredible Southern-style dishes, a night at Kelsey’s in Atlantic City can almost make you feel like you are dining in New Orleans. The menu isn’t solely dedicated to Creole cooking, but it certainly doesn’t shy away from it either, and it’s one of the few spots where you can find a nice bowl of chicken gumbo served over rice.

Another NOLA favorite that Kelsey’s really nails is the shrimp & grits. I sampled more than my fair share of awesome versions of this dish at legendary French Quarter spots like Muriel’s Jackson Square and Café Amelie, but the version at Kelsey’s can stand up to the best of them.

The shrimp come served in a deliciously spicy sauce – don’t worry, it’s not too hot – with some of the creamiest and most flavorful grits I have ever tasted. They add turkey andouille sausage and turkey bacon to the mix, which both add flavor, although why they opt for the turkey variety over the traditional pork versions I’m not sure. It’s a bit of an unusual choice, but it works somehow. Be forewarned: This is a heavy dish and is quite filling, but it’s off-the-charts good and is frankly worth the trip all by itself.

Kelsey’s is located at 1545 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to KelseysAC.com.

