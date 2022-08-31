Gruden 'ashamed' about emails that cost him his job

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden says he is “ashamed” about his old offensive emails that cost him his job and hopes to get another chance in football.

Gruden spoke publicly about the affair at the Little Rock Touchdown Club for the first time since he resigned as coach of the Raiders last October. The resignation followed the publication by The New York Times and Wall Street Journal of emails he had sent from 2011-18 that contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.

“I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I’ll make no excuses for it,” he said. “It’s shameful. But I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years. I’ve got three great boys. I still love football. I’ve made some mistakes. But I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully, I get another shot.”

Gruden resigned as Raiders coach with more than six years remaining on his 10-year, $100 million contract. Raiders owner Mark Davis said last year that the team reached a settlement with Gruden over the final six-plus years of his contract. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Gruden has filed a lawsuit against the NFL, claiming a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used by the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking the old emails. The league has denied leaking the emails.

Charges add RB Michel: Hoping to find a reliable backup to Austin Ekeler, the Los Angeles Chargers signed running back Sony Michel on Wednesday.

Michel, a first-round pick by New England in 2018, was with the Miami Dolphins during the preseason, but was released in the final round of roster cuts on Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers waived second-year running back Larry Rountree III.

Michel spent his first three seasons with New England before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season. He rushed for 845 yards and had a pair of 100-yard games down the stretch, including 131 in a Week 16 win at Minnesota.

Waller hires new agents: Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller has hired new agents as he hopes to get a new contract before the start of the season.

Waller cut ties with Klutch Sports last week after less than a year with that agency and signed Wednesday with Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

Waller has two years remaining on the contract he signed during the 2019 season. He is owed just less than $14 million in those years with no guaranteed money and is seeking a new deal that reflects his production.