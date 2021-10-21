 Skip to main content
GREGG MELE
GREGG MELE

Party: Libertarian

Age: 56

Residence: Bridgewater, Somerset County

Top issues:

COVID restrictions: End the lockdowns. They especially hurt small business and the poor, expand the wealth gap and advance crony capitalism.

Small business taxes: Cut state spending and cut taxes on small businesses, which are struggling with fees and taxes that are crippling their ability to stay afloat and provide jobs for others. There would be no need for government dependency if spending were even marginally responsible.

Education: By encouraging school choice and home schooling, where tax revenue follows the student, we can lead the way in academic performance.

Political message: The overly burdensome government of New Jersey ... makes life in the Garden State unnecessarily oppressive. Nothing has been done in decades to reduce the massive tax burden. We’ve tried with candidates from the two major parties. They are owned by special interests.

