 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY HELPERS

Green Business Recognition Program Highlights Upper Twp. Partnerships

  • 0
010323-pac-hom-greenbusinessphoto3.jpeg

Foglio’s Flooring Center

 UPPER TOWNSHIP BUSINESS ASSOCIATION, PROVIDED

The Upper Township Sustainable Jersey Green Team and the Upper Township Business Association recently recognized local companies participating in the Green Business Recognition Program for 2022.

Those businesses include Foglio’s Flooring Center, Dompierre Interior Design Showroom, PostNet, Seaville, MFit, Allegra Printing and Marketing, Fresh Look and Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township.

The Green Business checklist, adopted in 2014, includes 70 items in eight categories. Recycling, waste reduction, energy conservation, water conservation, purchasing local and purchasing recycled items are all elements that lead to a sustainable organization.

Eligible businesses, with self-audit totals more than the 35-point threshold, have been formally recognized and photos documenting the certificate presentations are shared on the UTBA and UTDG social media and websites.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News