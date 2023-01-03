Green Business Recognition Program Highlights Upper Twp. Partnerships

The Upper Township Sustainable Jersey Green Team and the Upper Township Business Association recently recognized local companies participating in the Green Business Recognition Program for 2022.

Those businesses include Foglio’s Flooring Center, Dompierre Interior Design Showroom, PostNet, Seaville, MFit, Allegra Printing and Marketing, Fresh Look and Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township.

The Green Business checklist, adopted in 2014, includes 70 items in eight categories. Recycling, waste reduction, energy conservation, water conservation, purchasing local and purchasing recycled items are all elements that lead to a sustainable organization.

Eligible businesses, with self-audit totals more than the 35-point threshold, have been formally recognized and photos documenting the certificate presentations are shared on the UTBA and UTDG social media and websites.