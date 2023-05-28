Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Simple.

That's the common thread when exploring what makes Greek cuisine stand out in the world of cooking.

And olive oil.

“It's the simplicity that brings out the complex flavors of the food,” explains Angela Diamantis, part owner of Sofia in Margate, who was born in Athens, Greece. “Who would know that the basic fava bean tastes so good when you bake them with olive oil and tomato and parsley?”

From the ultimate comfort food, moussaka, to the light and savory spanakopita, Greek food is much more than tasty dishes — it's about culture, history and healthy eating.

Greece is a melting pot for world cooking, says Chef Nick Psounos, who co-owns the Athenian Garden in Galloway Township with his wife, Roula. Psounos was born in Polykastano, a town in Central Greece, and came to the U.S. in 1976. According to Psounos, Greek food is influenced by Eastern Mediterranean cooking, like Turkey and Syria; North Mediterranean cooking, like north Africa; and western Mediterranean cuisine, like France, Italy and Spain. As the Greeks traveled to these surrounding regions they would bring back the cooking flavors and styles and incorporate them into their homeland's cuisine.

“It's a fusion,” he says. “It's evolving.”

“Greek food is very much a part of the Greek peoples' lives,” adds Diamantis. “You want to experience that. You want to feel like you're part of history.”

A lot of the flavors are based on what is available in the Greek terrain, she says.

“A lot of fresh fish, a lot of olive oil, which is the psyche of the Greek cuisine. It's not just the ingredients, it's the psyche," she says. "In mythology the olive was given to the Greeks by goddess Athena as a gift. No matter where you travel in Greece there are lots of olive trees. And the Greeks use olive oil in almost every dish.”

At Sofia, they have their own brand of olive oil imported from Crete, which is said to be the home of the longest living people in the world, according to the Hellenic Republic website.

“My grandfather used to drink one cup of olive oil every morning,” recalls Psounos with a smile. His parents well into their 90s still live in the mountainous region.

Diamantis adds that olive oil helps reduce the risk of stroke, and heart disease, and helps with cognitive decline, reducing Alzheimer's disease. All documented benefits.

“What good is it if you live to be 100, but you don't understand what's going on?” she says.

The health benefits of Greek cooking can't be ignored. Τhe Mediterranean diet has been characterized as the gold standard of diets. Initially known as the ultimate heart healthy diet, new research has shown its benefits are much larger, according to Elena Paravantes, award-winning registered dietitian nutritionist and writer for Olive Tomato, a website dedicated to Mediterranean cooking. This pattern of eating may protect you from cancer, help you live longer, protect your brain and even improve mood, she says. It is also sustainable, low on the food chain and affordable.

Even the word diet comes from the Greek diata, meaning way of life.

The reason is the high content percentages of protein, iron and fiber, little to no fat, no cholesterol and significant amounts of other minerals such as potassium, zinc and magnesium, according to a BBC report. It's also a rich source of calcium found in the beans, pulses and legumes.

“It's tasty and it's healthy,” adds Tessie Thanasoulis, of Linwood, who was also born in Greece. Thanasoulis has been cooking for Egg Harbor Township's annual Greek Festival for the last 40 years. The festival enlists a small army of home chefs who volunteer to bring a taste of Greece to the fairgrounds at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. “We don't cook with a lot of butter. Mostly we cook with olive oil. That's how we used to from the old country.”

The most popular dishes, at least around South Jersey, are the moussaka, spanakopita, souvlaki, octopus and branzino. And, of course, the gyro, the Big Mac of Greek cooking. Thanasoulis says people will line up at the festival for one of these coned-shaped gyro wraps made with meat, lettuce, tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce.

Moussaka, which probably tops the popularity list, is an exotic lasagna without the pasta.

“We have stayed true to the classic recipe,” says Diamantis. “The moussaka consists of three different layers. One is the vegetables: the eggplant, the zucchini, the potatoes. The second layer would be the ground beef which we braise with herbs, nutmeg, oregano and tomatoes. And then the bechamel sauce: butter, milk and eggs with corn starch rather than flour so it is glutton free. It's cooked till it's very creamy.”

Branzino is a Mediterranean sea bass usually charbroiled with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper, and served with spinach and potatoes. The fish is usually served with the head on and often filleted tableside.

“With fresh fish you don't need anything else,” says Psounos. He's right. The fish is light and flaky with a mild, almost sweet flavor.

If you go to the Greek Festival, Thanasoulis suggests trying her baklava, a traditional Greek pastry known for its sweet, rich flavor and flaky texture. It consists of layers and layers of phyllo dough, with nuts, she like walnuts, spices, and a sugary syrup. She says it goes great with ice cream, too.

While the traditional dishes still hold their popularity, restaurants are exploring new ways to prepare Grecian cuisine. They're finding everything old can be new again.

“What's new in Greek cooking is bringing back a lot of the old dishes like beans, the lentils,” says Diamantis. “The execution varies with a modern flair to satisfy the modern palate and emphasizing different flavors. It's part of the old Greek diet that is experiencing a resurgence because of their health benefits.”

Diamantis says she plans on adding an old Greek dish into Sofia's menu called gigantes beans or baked giant beans, with olive oil and fresh tomato and parsley. The beans, which are lima-bean size, are boiled in water, and prepared as a plaki dish, a Greek cooking method where the food is baked or roasted in a clay pot, with fresh tomatoes, onions, lots of olive oil and parsley, then seasoned to taste. Baking is the last step, about 45 minutes until all the flavors, the tomatoes, onions, olive oil and parsley are married.

Psounos suggests trying sepia, a dish that may not be the most popular but worth sampling. Sepia or cuttlefish is a delicacy similar to calamari, but they are meatier, with a rich fresh flavor and almost no fishiness. He prepares sepia by cutting it up and cooking it with aromatic vegetable like leeks, scallions, dill and spinach, with tomatoes. Psounos makes pasta using the sepia ink, which is black. He says the dark color of the pasta may scare some diners away but the flavor will bring you back. He describes the taste as having an “umami flavor.”

And don't forget the wine. Greece may not be well known for their winemaking but Diamantis points out that Greek wines pair wonderfully with Grecian dishes. For white wine lovers, she suggests the Boutari Moschofilero, a crisp, soft wine with a fresh finish. The Lafazanis NEMEA Agiorgitiko is a rich and refined old world red with red and black fruits and spicy pepper and oaky notes.

Sofia is so proud of the Greek dishes they prepare that they post the recipes to some of their favorites on their website.

Diamantis sums it all up — “It's the simplicity of the food. Basic ingredients, simple execution.”

Opa.