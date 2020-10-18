Greek church holds drive-thru festival, Ahmad Ross has big game for St. Joseph football and more

Nation's eyes on Van Drew, Kennedy race: Recent polls show Democrat Amy Kennedy ahead by four to six percentage points, but Republican Jeff Van Drew questions their accuracy, saying they oversampled Democrats and left-leaning independents.

How the Electoral College affects elections, and what could be done about it: In 29 of the 50 states, there is some type of requirement for the electors' vote to reflect the will of the people or penalty involved if the electors' vote is out of line. New Jersey doesn't have this requirement.

Holy Trinity holds drive-thru in place of traditional Greek Festival in EHT: “It’s a very big honor to run the Greek festival in our church because it preserves our culture,” first-time festival chairman Nick Kafkalas said. “Greek people are very proud to be Greek."