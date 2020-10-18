 Skip to main content
Greek church holds drive-thru festival, Ahmad Ross has big game for St. Joseph football and more
Greek church holds drive-thru festival, Ahmad Ross has big game for St. Joseph football and more

Congressman Jeff Van Drew and challenger candidate Amy Kennedy during New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District debate Oct. 8 in the Fannie Lou Hamer Room on the campus of Stockton University in Atlantic City.

Nation's eyes on Van Drew, Kennedy race: Recent polls show Democrat Amy Kennedy ahead by four to six percentage points, but Republican Jeff Van Drew questions their accuracy, saying they oversampled Democrats and left-leaning independents.

How the Electoral College affects elections, and what could be done about it: In 29 of the 50 states, there is some type of requirement for the electors' vote to reflect the will of the people or penalty involved if the electors' vote is out of line. New Jersey doesn't have this requirement.

Holy Trinity holds drive-thru in place of traditional Greek Festival in EHT: “It’s a very big honor to run the Greek festival in our church because it preserves our culture,” first-time festival chairman Nick Kafkalas said. “Greek people are very proud to be Greek."

Greyhound resuming NYC bus service to Atlantic City casinos: Bus service to the casinos stopped shortly after the gambling parlors were ordered closed March 16 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The city’s nine casinos were permitted to reopen July 2 at 25% capacity.

Ahmad Ross runs for 3 TDs as No. 8 St. Joseph beats No. 9 Millville 56-6: “I just really try to enjoy it now,” Ross said. “We really have great players, and it’s hard to beat us. So I just want to enjoy everything with my friends — my brothers — and win as many games as possible."

101820_spt_millville

St. Joseph Academy’s Jayden Shertel finds a hole and heads for a long touchdown run during a win against Millville on Saturday afternoon. Below, Cohl Mercado heads to a St. Joseph touchdown.

