Somers Point’s Greate Bay Country Club will serve as a “Greate” place to celebrate Thanksgiving 2021 as they will offer a full Thanksgiving buffet from 1 to 5 p.m. While roasted turkey is on the menu, guests will have a variety of proteins to choose from, including both ham and prime rib, along with salmon, chicken and shrimp dishes. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, as everyone in your party will enjoy a long list of soups, salads, sides and gourmet desserts as well. The cost is $49 per adult and $19 per child ages 4 to 12. Reservations are required. Greate Bay Country Club is located at 901 Mays Landing Road in Somers Point. Go to GreateBay.com.