Great Father's Day for dads all around

Father's Day proved to be extra special for the Kennedy family.

Millville's Bud Kennedy was in the stands at Arizona's Chase Field on Sunday when his son, former Millville High standout Buddy Kennedy, bashed a grand slam for the Diamondbacks for his first Major League home run.

Bud Kennedy joined his son on the field after the game to celebrate.

"All the time you were out on the baseball field and you sacrificed when all your friends were on the beach and everything and you're all over the country playing baseball, this is where it got you today," Bud told his son during the TV interview. "I'm very proud of you."

That capped a memorable weekend for the Kennedy family. Buddy's maternal grandfather, former Phillies and Brewers third baseman Don Money, was being interviewed Friday when he stroked a single for his first major-league hit. The next day, the second baseman smacked a triple for his first extra-base hit.

Kennedy became the sixth former Cape-Atlantic League player to reach the majors in the last 12 years, following Vineland's Darren Ford (Giants 2010), Millville's Mike Trout (Angels 2011), Lower Cape May Regional's Matt Szczur (Cubs 2014), Atlantic City's Brett Kennedy (Padres 2018), and Oakcrest's Cody Stashak (Twins 2019).

Trout, the three-time American League MVP, also hit a home run on Sunday at Seattle.

"When I came in here, I saw he hit his first home run and I'm happy for him," Trout told The Athletic Sunday. "I've watched him grow as a player and as a person. I work out with him in the offseason."

Father's Day meant a lot to me, too.

June 19 is a big day for the Weinberg family. Sunday marked 40 years since I somehow convinced my high school sweetheart, Karen Newton, to marry me. It was also our son Kyle's 37th birthday and my youngest brother Paul's 60th.

We marked the occasions with a fun barbecue at Kyle's house, replete with hamburgers, hot dogs and pitchers of Orange Crushes and Sangria. Kyle and his wife, Ashley, surprised me with a beach chair while my daughter Ashley gave me two six packs of spiked Sea Isle Iced Tea — trust me, it's liquid gold.

A week earlier, I was there for a celebration after completing the Escape the Cape Triathlon for a sixth time. Most competitors consider the 12-foot leap off the ferry into the Delaware Bay to be the highlight of the race. In my case, it's pedaling past Kyle's house during the bike leg and seeing my two oldest grandsons — Hampton (6) and Graham (4) — holding up handmade signs and cheering for their Poppy.

As much as the Father's Day and anniversary presents meant to me, getting a chance to hug and play with Hampton, Graham and Nixon (7 months) were the best gifts.

For me, that was- a grand slam.

(David Weinberg’s columns can also be found on his Dave Weinberg Extra Points Facebook page and blog, as well as on 973ESPN.com. His podcast, Dave Weinberg’s Tequila and Touchdowns, can be heard on Anchor, Facebook and Twitter. You can also hear him 5:10 p.m. every Monday at Newstalk 1400-AM WOND and WONDRadio.com on Off the Press with Scott Cronick. His Weinberg Wednesday segment airs at 6:15 p.m. weekly on 97.3-FM ESPN.)