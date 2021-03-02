Grassroots campaigns seek vaccine equity for minority communities in Atlantic City

“This is something very important for our community. I mean, you see the disparity across the country and how this has impacted people of color, so we want to make sure we play our part locally,” Lopez said Friday. “There are some roadblocks for Latinos whether it’s language, technology, access …”

“The Hispanic Association of Atlantic City has formed a committee and will be continuing to educate the community about the vaccine,” Lopez said. “We’ll be doing testimonials with Latinos in the community and talk to them about their experience with the vaccine. We’re going to try and educate everyone on the importance of getting this vaccine.”

“There’s a feeling from some people, particularly people who are of childbearing age, that the vaccine causes a blood-brain barrier and would have some effect on their fertility” Fizer said. “Now, there’s been no research done on enough pregnant women or enough women trying to get pregnant that we can actually say 100% of the time there won’t be an issue. But of the patients that have been tested and were part of the research and got pregnant after the research trial there have been no issues thus far. But this is a brand new virus, brand new vaccine, so it's going to be years of data that needs to be collected to make sure there are no issues. However, we have had people getting the vaccine who are pregnant, we’ve had people getting the vaccine who got pregnant afterwards …”