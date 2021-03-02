Grassroots campaigns seek vaccine equity for minority communities in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Healthcare workers and community leaders have begun a series of grassroots campaigns to ensure that minority communities receive equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine while simultaneously easing hesitancy and debunking myths surrounding the new immunizations.
Third Ward Council Member Kaleem Shabazz last week publicized his experience getting the second dose of the Moderna vaccine in order to show weary residents that they have nothing to be afraid of.
"I didn't even feel it (the shot), and I'm anticipating no problems," Shabazz said at the time. "I'm encouraging all residents of Atlantic City, especially people of color, to please take the shot when your turn comes ... please plan when your time comes to take the vaccine, it's very important. It's critical. It's lifesaving and we must do it ..."
Shabazz said the hesitancy from some in the Black community towards the vaccine is a product of generational trauma.
“People have such a visceral response to the medical community because they remember. They remember the Tuskegee experiment, which was a horrible, horrible experiment done to people in the Black community,” Shabazz said. “It (the experiment) wasn’t that long ago … and then people have also had bad experiences with doctors and hospitals. And what I’m saying is those experiences, they’re real, they happen. We have to validate them, but we have to move on and we have to look at the difference …”
The Tuskegee Experiment began in 1932 when medical workers in Alabama recruited 600 Black men in order to “record the natural history of syphilis,” according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of the 600 men, 399 had syphilis and 201 did not. The men who had syphilis were intentionally not treated so the disease could ravage their bodies, which were later dissected by medical workers under the guise of research.
The project was meant to last six months but stretched on for 40 years, only ending after the Associated Press published an article in 1972 that exposed the operation.
In 1973, a class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of the study’s participants and their families. A $10 million settlement was reached one year later out of court.
According to the CDC, there are currently 11 offspring receiving medical and health benefits.
Shabazz said that the hesitancy is valid, but the differences between the Tuskegee Experiment and the COVID-19 vaccine should ease some anxiety.
“The difference is that people of color were involved from the beginning through every step, and they're still involved,” Shabazz said. “The other difference is that this is a virus that is killing people of color at a higher rate than other people in the general community.”
On a national level, Black people have died at 1.4 times the rate of white people, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
At least 71,437 Black Americans have died due to the virus, and the group accounts for around 15% of COVID-19 related deaths where race is known.
In New Jersey, 16% of COVID-19 related deaths have been Black residents. Hispanic or Latino residents make up 19% of total COVID-19 related deaths.
Vaccination rates have also shown a disconnect between racial groups.
As of Monday, 2,039,427 doses of the vaccine have been administered statewide. Just 4% of those doses were administered to Black people and 5% to Hispanic or Latino people.
In Atlantic County, where 61,977 doses have been administered, 60% of recipients have been white. The rate of vaccination for Black people and the Hispanic and Latino population falls at just 5%.
Charisse Fizer has also been a key proponent to lessening the racial disparities of the COVID-19 vaccine in Atlantic City.
Last month, Fizer, who works as the vice president of clinical services at AtlantiCare, contacted churches in Atlantic City and Pleasantville to coordinate outreach programs. These efforts offered everything from education about the vaccine to helping people book appointments at the Atlantic City Convention Center, where a vaccine mega-site has been operating.
Fizer said that in addition to the clergy, Legacy, an employee resource group at AtlantiCare, has been helping to organize the outreach efforts.
Employee resource groups are at AtlantiCare are formed around common identities and are open to all employees.
AtlantiCare's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council collaborates with the groups to develop programs and services that further push for the company's mission of creating healthy communities.
On Feb. 15, the outreach efforts of Legacy and local clergy culminated in nearly 600 people being vaccinated at the mega-site. Among those vaccinated on that day, many were not people of color, Fizer said.
Fizer said that working with churches renewed a sense of trust among skeptical residents.
“My first reach was to the clergy because I think that’s a trusted group of the African American community, always has been and probably will continue to be,” Fizer said Thursday. “I met with congregants a couple of times on a zoom call, and then two times on a conference call so I could answer specific questions and then talk to them about the vaccine. Talk to them about the facts about the vaccine and recognizing that the history around experiments being done on black people without their consent …”
Like Shabazz, Fizer emphasized the differences the between the COVID-19 and the past experiments on people of color.
“That (experiments) did happen, that was a factual thing that occurred in history and I explained to them (congregants) that while that did occur, this particular vaccine is very different than that,” Fizer said. “And to be honest with them, this is the only thing we have in the tool kit to help us fight COVID-19.”
Fizer said with the virus impacting communities of color at a higher rate than predominantly white communities, it’s imperative to get everyone vaccinated.
“There appears to be an opportunity to get parity,” Fizer said. “And so what our efforts are at AtlantiCare is to try and get to parity, to reach out to the community that for whatever reason is not getting the vaccine.”
The second vaccination outreach was Feb. 22 at the convention center where AtlantiCare Latinos Moving Ahead and the Hispanic Alliance of Atlantic County helped translate for non-English speakers and eased the minds of those fearing deportation. That day, 275 of the people they'd reached out to were vaccinated, according to Fizer.
“In addition to hesitancy, there has been this feeling that if they came (to get vaccinated) and they were not documented, they would be deported,” Fizer said. “And then on top of that there are language barriers … there have all kinds of concerns.”
Bert Lopez, president of the Hispanic Alliance of Atlantic County, helped orchestrate the outreach on Feb. 22.
“This is something very important for our community. I mean, you see the disparity across the country and how this has impacted people of color, so we want to make sure we play our part locally,” Lopez said Friday. “There are some roadblocks for Latinos whether it’s language, technology, access …”
Lopez said the efforts will continue for the foreseeable future.
“The Hispanic Association of Atlantic City has formed a committee and will be continuing to educate the community about the vaccine,” Lopez said. “We’ll be doing testimonials with Latinos in the community and talk to them about their experience with the vaccine. We’re going to try and educate everyone on the importance of getting this vaccine.”
Part of Fizer’s work has also been debunking myths about the vaccine. She’s particularly focused on educating people about the concerns around the vaccine impacting fertility.
“There’s a feeling from some people, particularly people who are of childbearing age, that the vaccine causes a blood-brain barrier and would have some effect on their fertility” Fizer said. “Now, there’s been no research done on enough pregnant women or enough women trying to get pregnant that we can actually say 100% of the time there won’t be an issue. But of the patients that have been tested and were part of the research and got pregnant after the research trial there have been no issues thus far. But this is a brand new virus, brand new vaccine, so it's going to be years of data that needs to be collected to make sure there are no issues. However, we have had people getting the vaccine who are pregnant, we’ve had people getting the vaccine who got pregnant afterwards …”
As of Feb. 28, the Atlantic County COVID-19 Vaccination Site, a collaboration between the state, Atlanticare and the National Guard, had administered 46,550 vaccinations.
“I think the key is once people get accurate information, I think they’ll make the right decision,” Shabazz said. “We have passed a milestone which is 500,000 Americans dead which is almost unbelievable. But it happened, and people are still dying so I think when people pair correct information and the fact that there are so many of our citizens, relatives that have died, I think they’ll make the right decision. We have to keep putting it out there though, get the vaccine.”
