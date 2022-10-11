 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grant to help advocacy group CASA reflect diversity of children it helps

Court Appointed Special Advocate Program of Atlantic, Cape May and Camden counties has been awarded a $42,200 grant to recruit, train and support diverse community members who advocate for children and youth living in foster care, the organization announced.

The funding will help the organization increase the number of diverse CASA volunteers for children disproportionately represented in the child welfare system throughout its region. The aim of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion grant is to create an organization that reflects — in staff, Board and volunteers — the children and youth that CASA serves. For more information about CASA, visit CASAacc.org or Facebook.com/CASA4Children.

