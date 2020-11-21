Grandmother's 'Bird in a Wreath' brooch stirs curiosity

Question: Our small group of family members will soon gather to look at a number of art objects and jewelry that were left to us in her will by our great-grandmother.

Each recipient is allowed to select an item that has Gram’s suggested value marked on its tag. I am particularly interested in a 1¾-inch sterling silver “Bird in a Wreath” oval brooch made by Danish silversmith Georg Jensen. Information about Jensen, his work and the possible value of the brooch will be appreciated. C.O., Dennisville

Answer: Danish silversmith Georg Jensen (1866-1935), a sculptor, was later trained as a goldsmith and opened his own company in 1904. He soon became an acclaimed silversmith whose arts-and-crafts style jewelry has been collected for years.

Created in fine silver and gold for the American and European trade, Jensen’s pieces are marked with his beaded oval signature.

The items include bracelets, rings, cufflinks, pendants and brooches. Favorite subjects were birds, animals and grapes.

Although some of Jensen’s jewelry is fine gold, his foremost medium is considered to be sterling silver.