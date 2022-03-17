 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grace Speer

Grace Speer

ACIT

Sr. F

Speer averaged 22.2 points and 6.5 rebounds. She finished her career with 1,298 career points. Speer will continue her career at Florida Institute of Technology on an NCAA Division II scholarship.

