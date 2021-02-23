Governor Murphy's 2022 budget address

To give every resident the same opportunity for success, whether it be through investing in a world-class education, in extending vital job training, or in ensuring the ability to have a safe place to call home.

This is the New Jersey we set out to create when we took office more than three years ago. And, over each and every one of the past 1,135 days, creating this New Jersey has been our focus and driving passion.

The pandemic has shaken our state – and our world – to the core. It has taken over 22,000 blessed souls away from our New Jersey family. Our hearts may be broken, but we’re not going to cower. That’s never been the New Jersey way.

The New Jersey way is to keep moving forward with a little swagger in our step but even more humility in our hearts.

It’s what made us a leader in this nation since even before its founding. And it’s what is going to make us a leader as our nation builds back from the pandemic.

This is the Garden State. Dreams grow here. Opportunities grow here.

And our future is just taking root.

Thank you. May God bless you and your families. And may God continue to bless the great State of New Jersey and the United States of America.

