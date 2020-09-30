Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 briefing set for 1 p.m. Wednesday

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, Interim Department of Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer, and Chief Policy Adviser Zakiya Smith Ellis.

Then, at 5 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to host a virtual town hall; it will be livestreamed here. Finally, at 6 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear on Univision.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,472 cases with 250 deaths and 2,912 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,346 cases with 92 deaths and 1,153 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,338 cases with 151 deaths.

