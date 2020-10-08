 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 briefing set for 1 p.m. Thursday
0 comments

Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 briefing set for 1 p.m. Thursday

  • 0

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,735 cases with 251 deaths and 2,964 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,413 cases with 92 deaths and 1,214 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,378 cases with 151 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News