Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 briefing set for 1 p.m. Thursday

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,735 cases with 251 deaths and 2,964 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,413 cases with 92 deaths and 1,214 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,378 cases with 151 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.