Gov. Phil Murphy to tour COVID-19 vaccine clinic, call in to radio show with Atlantic City councilman Tuesday
While there is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy’s schedule includes touring a vaccine clinic and calling in to a radio show hosted by an Atlantic City councilman.

At 8 a.m., Murphy, along with University Hospital President and CEO Dr. Shereef Elnahal, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School Dean Dr. Robert Johnson and Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. are scheduled to visit and inspect University Hospital's COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Then, at 11 a.m., Murphy is scheduled to participate in the Hinchcliffe Stadium Renovation Groundbreaking Ceremony in Paterson.

At 4:45 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to call in to "Evening WURDS" hosted by Nick Taliaferro on WURD Radio.

Finally, at 5:15 p.m., Murphy is slated to call in live to "NAACP Speaks" hosted by Atlantic City 3rd Ward Councilman and president of the NAACP Atlantic City, Kaleem Shabazz.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 11,737 cases with 312 deaths and 5,184 recovered. Cape May County has reported 3,526 cases with 119 deaths and 2,898 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 6,227 cases with 185 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

