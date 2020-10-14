Gov. Phil Murphy to speak at Stockton Phase II groundbreaking Wednesday morning

There is no briefing with state officials Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to deliver remarks at 10:30 a.m. at Stockton University’s Atlantic City Campus Phase II Groundbreaking.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,988 cases with 255 deaths and 3,014 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,434 cases with 92 deaths and 1,277 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,432 cases with 151 deaths.

