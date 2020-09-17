There is no briefing with state officials Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, Gov. Phil Murphy, Lt. Governor Oliver, Senate President Sweeney, Assembly Speaker Coughlin, and Assembly Budget Chair Eliana Pintor Marin are scheduled to make an announcement at 10 a.m. The details of the announcement were not disclosed.
In addition, at 2 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to deliver remarks at the ribbon-cutting for the Cape May Harriet Tubman Museum.
Read more about the museum here.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,177 cases with 249 deaths and 2,836 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,254 cases with 90 deaths and 1,047 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,239 cases with 149 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
