Gov. Phil Murphy to sign long-term care reform legislation Friday

There is no briefing with state officials Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy at 11:15 a.m. is scheduled to sign long-term care reform legislation with members of 1199SEIU, legislative sponsors and health care advocates.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 5,444 cases with 258 deaths and 3,164 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,512 cases with 94 deaths and 1,318 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,572 cases with 152 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.