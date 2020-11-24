Gov. Phil Murphy to sign body camera legislation

There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy has several appearances scheduled, as well as plans to sign legislation.

His schedule includes an 8 a.m. live appearance on "CBS This Morning"; 8:30 a.m. call-in to WCBS 880; 11:15 a.m. sign body camera legislation, which will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 8,446 cases with 270 deaths and 3,736 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 2,534 cases with 100 deaths and 1,889 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 4,649 cases with 162 deaths.

