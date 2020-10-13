Gov. Phil Murphy to make economic recovery announcement Tuesday afternoon

There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. is make an announcement about economic recovery with Senate President Steve Sweeney, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, U.S. Senator Bob Menendez and Congressman Tom Malinowski.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,968 cases with 255 deaths and 3,014 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,431 cases with 92 deaths and 1,252 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,405 cases with 151 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.