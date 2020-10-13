 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Phil Murphy to make economic recovery announcement Tuesday afternoon
0 comments

Gov. Phil Murphy to make economic recovery announcement Tuesday afternoon

  • 0

There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. is make an announcement about economic recovery with Senate President Steve Sweeney, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, U.S. Senator Bob Menendez and Congressman Tom Malinowski.

It will be livestreamed here.

https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,968 cases with 255 deaths and 3,014 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,431 cases with 92 deaths and 1,252 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,405 cases with 151 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News