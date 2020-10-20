 Skip to main content
Gov. Phil Murphy to make announcement Tuesday morning
Gov. Phil Murphy to make announcement Tuesday morning

There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, at 10:30 a.m., Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to make an announcement at Marshall Elementary School, 262 Grove Road, South Orange. The details of the announcement were not disclosed.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 5,282 cases with 258 deaths and 3,059 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,483 cases with 94 deaths and 1,318 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,521 cases with 152 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

