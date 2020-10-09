 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Phil Murphy to make announcement on local government relief Friday morning
0 comments

Gov. Phil Murphy to make announcement on local government relief Friday morning

  • 0

There is no briefing with state officials Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to make an announcement at 11:30 a.m. about local government relief funding with Congressmen Andy Kim and Donald Norcross.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,787 cases with 254 deaths and 2,964 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,421 cases with 92 deaths and 1,240 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,393 cases with 151 deaths

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News