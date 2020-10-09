Gov. Phil Murphy to make announcement on local government relief Friday morning

There is no briefing with state officials Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to make an announcement at 11:30 a.m. about local government relief funding with Congressmen Andy Kim and Donald Norcross.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,787 cases with 254 deaths and 2,964 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,421 cases with 92 deaths and 1,240 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,393 cases with 151 deaths

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.