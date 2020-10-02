Gov. Phil Murphy to make announcement Friday morning

There is no briefing with state officials Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to make a virtual announcement at 11:15 a.m. The details of the announcement were not disclosed.

Then, at 1 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to host a roundtable discussion with Ocean County Officials. This meeting will also be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,530 cases with 250 deaths and 2,912 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,369 cases with 92 deaths and 1,153 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,350 cases with 151 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

