Gov. Phil Murphy to make an infrastructure announcement in Newark Tuesday

There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy at 11 a.m. is scheduled to make an infrastructure announcement in Newark, which will be livestreamed here.

Then, at 4 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to give opening remarks at NJ Spotlight News’ "New Jersey's Landmark Environmental Justice Law: How Will It Work?" virtual roundtable.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 7,613 cases with 265 deaths and 3,556 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 2,186 cases with 99 deaths and 1,686 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 4,296 cases with 162 deaths.

