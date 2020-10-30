Gov. Phil Murphy to "make an announcement" Friday at Rutgers University

There is no briefing with state officials Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled at 8:40 a.m. to appear live on “CNN New Day.” Then, at 9:20 a.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear live on "The First Trade" hosted by Alexis Christoforous and Brian Sozzi on Yahoo Finance.

Then, at 11 a.m., Murphy is scheduled to “make an announcement” at Rutgers University’s Visitor Center in Piscataway, which will be livestreamed here.

The details of the announcement were not disclosed.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 5,846 cases with 260 deaths and 3,355 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,608 cases with 94 deaths and 1,363 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,722 cases with 153 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.