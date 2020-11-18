Gov. Phil Murphy says there's 'no evidence' that Atlantic City casinos are linked to COVID-19 outbreaks as others in the region prepare to close

“There is no way to sugar coat any of these numbers,” Murphy said. “They are not good, and they are trending worse. The only way we can reverse these numbers is to wear masks, to social distance, to wash our hands frequently with soap and water, and to not attend any private gatherings outside of those with our immediate families, within our own homes.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said another resident at the state Veterans Home in Vineland has tested positive.

The positivity rate in South Jersey is 12.16%, she added.

Also during the briefing, Murphy urged all colleges and universities to make COVID-19 testing available to all residential students before they leave for Thanksgiving break.

Persichilli said students should be quarantining for 14 days before coming home for the holiday, and should avoid contact with vulnerable family members, noting that small gatherings are contributing to the rise in cases.