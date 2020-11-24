Gov. Phil Murphy says state is 'in for a rough couple months' with ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, holiday season

During an interview on "CBS This Morning,” Gov. Phil Murphy said the colder weather and the holiday season is “a bad combination” coupled with fatigue from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re mostly pleading with people to do the right thing behind closed doors,” Murphy said. “Celebrate with just your immediate family, and please, don’t do it with grandma and grandpa.”

He said the state is “in for a rough couple months,” adding that officials know more about the disease than in the spring and a vaccine is in the works, but “we are in a tough war.”

There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy has several appearances scheduled, as well as plans to sign legislation.

His schedule includes an 8 a.m. live appearance on "CBS This Morning"; 8:30 a.m. call-in to WCBS 880; 11:15 a.m. sign body camera legislation, which will be livestreamed here.