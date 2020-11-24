Gov. Phil Murphy says state is 'in for a rough couple months' with ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, holiday season

During an interview on "CBS This Morning,” Gov. Phil Murphy said the colder weather and the holiday season is “a bad combination” coupled with fatigue from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re mostly pleading with people to do the right thing behind closed doors,” Murphy said. “Celebrate with just your immediate family, and please, don’t do it with grandma and grandpa.”
He said the state is “in for a rough couple months,” adding that officials know more about the disease than in the spring and a vaccine is in the works, but “we are in a tough war.”
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy warns the next few months in his state will be "brutal" as #COVID cases rise.— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) November 24, 2020
He's encouraging everyone to celebrate #Thanksgiving with only their immediate family.@GovMurphy joins us to discuss more. pic.twitter.com/87LfKIusyO
There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, Gov. Phil Murphy has several appearances scheduled, as well as plans to sign legislation.
His schedule includes an 8 a.m. live appearance on "CBS This Morning"; 8:30 a.m. call-in to WCBS 880; 11:15 a.m. sign body camera legislation, which will be livestreamed here.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 8,446 cases with 270 deaths and 3,736 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 2,534 cases with 100 deaths and 1,889 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 4,649 cases with 162 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
