 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Phil Murphy says lockdown is an option, but doesn't anticipate one; COVID-19 briefing set for noon
0 comments

Gov. Phil Murphy says lockdown is an option, but doesn't anticipate one; COVID-19 briefing set for noon

During an interview on “Fox News Sunday, Gov. Phil Murphy said a lockdown in New Jersey is an option on the table but he does not anticipate one.

State officials have scheduled a noon briefing Monday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 9,218 cases with 287 deaths and 4,295 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 2,813 cases with 105 deaths and 2,161 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 4,849 cases with 166 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News