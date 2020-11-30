Gov. Phil Murphy says lockdown is an option, but doesn't anticipate one; COVID-19 briefing set for noon

During an interview on “Fox News Sunday, Gov. Phil Murphy said a lockdown in New Jersey is an option on the table but he does not anticipate one.

—

State officials have scheduled a noon briefing Monday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 9,218 cases with 287 deaths and 4,295 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 2,813 cases with 105 deaths and 2,161 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 4,849 cases with 166 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

