Gov. Phil Murphy says COVID-19 pandemic won't be over 'anytime soon' as cases number increase

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday said residents won’t be able to put their masks away and gather with family and friends “anytime soon.”

“Everyone wants to know when this is going to be over, and when they can put their masks in a drawer and freely gather again with family and friends,” Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials. “Our daily numbers tell us the answer - not anytime soon.”

All non-essential out-of-state travel is discouraged, Murphy said. Residents and visitors coming to the state, with limited exceptions, should observe a 14-day quarantine.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 4,350, bringing the total to 346,206, Murphy said. There have been 56 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 15,309 with 1,836 probable deaths.

There are 3,287 people hospitalized across the state, including 599 people in intensive care and 354 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The positivity rate is 13.68%, while the rate of transmission is 1.08.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan said the daily positivity rate for South Jersey is 12.3%.