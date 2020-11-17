Gov. Phil Murphy reports more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday said cases of COVID-19 across the state has increased by over 4,000 during an announcement on infrastructure in Newark.

“It goes without saying that we’re continuing to do everything we possibly can to push back against the current COVID-19 pandemic in this second wave and to save every life we possibly can, especially as they say now that the second wave is crashing around us,” Murphy said during a news conference held at Port Authority Docking Berth 9, 260 Kellogg Street.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 4,060, and there have been 38 additional deaths, Murphy said. There are 2,320 people hospitalized across the state.

Murphy spoke about several projects the state Department of Transportation is working on to improve roads and bridges around ports in the northern part of the state.

