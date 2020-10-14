 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Phil Murphy releases updated travel advisory list; 38 states included
0 comments

Gov. Phil Murphy releases updated travel advisory list; 38 states included

  • 0
New Jersey law seeks to stem pollution in minority areas

FILE- In this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during his 2021 budget address at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University in Piscataway, NJ. Murphy says he and fellow Democratic legislative leaders have agreed to raise income taxes on millionaires, Thursday, Sept. 17, while also giving about 800,000 families a $500 tax rebate.. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)

Gov. Phil Murphy Tuesday announced an updated list of states or territories from which New Jersey residents or travels are expected to quarantine.

The updated advisory includes the addition of Ohio, Michigan and Virginia, bringing the total to 38 states and territories, according to to a news release from the state. The travel advisory applies to any person arriving from a state or territory with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

As of Tuesday, there are currently 38 states and territories that meet the criteria stated above: Alabama; Alaska; Arkansas; Colorado; Delaware; Florida; Georgia; Guam; Iowa; Idaho; Indiana; Illinois; Kansas; Kentucky; Louisiana; Michigan; Minnesota; Missouri; Mississippi; Montana; North Carolina; North Dakota; Nebraska; New Mexico; Nevada; Ohio; Oklahoma; Puerto Rico; Rhode Island; South Carolina; South Dakota; Tennessee; Texas; Utah; Virginia; Wisconsin; West Virginia; and Wyoming.

“As cases have increased within our own state and we work to contain clusters, it is vital to ensure that we are taking all steps necessary to stop the further spread of COVID-19 from out of state,” Murphy said. “It remains critically important for anyone arriving to New Jersey from these 38 states and territories to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days.”

Travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states should self-quarantine at their home, hotel or other temporary lodging, officials said. Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News