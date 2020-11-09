 Skip to main content
Gov. Phil Murphy expected to announce new restrictions Monday amid COVID-19
Gov. Phil Murphy expected to announce new restrictions Monday amid COVID-19

New Jersey bars and restaurants will soon need to close all indoor service by 10 p.m. and all indoor interstate organized sports up to the high school level will soon be off-limits under new restrictions Gov. Phil Murphy will announce Monday in response to the big spike in new coronavirus cases, according to a report from NJ Advance Media.

Murphy will announce the new restrictions Monday during his 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefing in Trenton, an official with knowledge of the announcement told the outlet.

