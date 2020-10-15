 Skip to main content
Gov. Phil Murphy describes 'scalpel' approach to combatting COVID-19 in lieu of blanket shutdowns
Gov. Phil Murphy during one of his COVID-19 media briefings in Trenton.

 Rich Hundley III / The Trentonian

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday morning described a new, narrower approach to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the coming months, zeroing in on communities in need instead of blanket restrictions across the state.

“We are less likely to use blunt instruments that we used in March and April when we shut the garage doors down on everything, and much more likely to use a scalpel and go into a particular community,” Murphy said during an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

He said higher education has been a challenge, but resources have been moved there, including contact tracing and testing capacity.

“I sure as heck hope if we’re taking action that it’s that scalpel as opposed to the blunt instruments that we were using in the spring,” Murphy added.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

