Gov. Phil Murphy, congressman to make workforce development announcement Wednesday

There is no briefing with state officials Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, at noon, Gov. Phil Murphy and Congressman Donald Norcross are scheduled to make a workforce development announcement at Camden County College in Blackwood.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 5,321 cases with 258 deaths and 3,059 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,489 cases with 94 deaths and 1,318 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,534 cases with 152 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

