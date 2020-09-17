Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday announced that the new budget with include the restoration of the millionaire’s tax.
“We know that over the course of this pandemic and, frankly, before it began, that our middle class needed help,” Murphy said. “And that countless families working hard to achieve their middle-class dreams needed an extra push. And, while we continue to work together on the final pieces of what the next state budget will ultimately look like, today we are proud to stand together to announce that our promise to help the middle class and those striving to join it will be kept.”
“…we do not hold any grudge at all against those who have been successful in life,” Murphy said. “But in this unprecedented time when so many middle-class families and other have sacrificed so much, now if the time to ensure that the wealthiest among us are also called to sacrifice.”
He said it’s a “modest ask” for “pennies on their top dollars earned,” adding that revenues will allow the state to do more for schools and property tax payers.
In addition, there was an agreement made on a maximum $500 tax rebate for low income and middle-class working families, he said. Residents must have at least one dependent child to qualify, with income caps at $75,000 for a single parent household or $150,000 for a married couple.
“This is money our families need and money that will help spur our recovery and our future resiliency,” Murphy said. “And when paired with the millionaire’s tax, it means that the promise that we have made to build a stronger and fairer New Jersey is a promise that is much closer to our grasp.”
Also during the announcement, Murphy gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the state and unemployment numbers.
There are 617 additional cases, and it’s the first time over 600 cases have been reported in about a month, he said. The positivity rate is 2.99%, there are 431 hospitalized across the state and the rate of transmission is 1.07%.
In addition, 19,636 residents filed initial unemployment claims last week, with 1.6 million residents having filed so far.
