Gov. Phil Murphy announces COVID-19 vaccination plan

Murphy addressed conspiracy theories about vaccines for the new coronavirus on social media, adding health officials will not “rush forward” but will be “methodical and deliberate.”

“Online rumors and social-media-driven conspiracy theories will not jeopardize our ability to build statewide immunity against this virus,” Murphy said. “We’re committed to building trust in the vaccine in our communities.”

He called on the federal government to provide funding for the plan, saying that without the money, it could take years to reach the state’s goal, if ever.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 1,223, bringing the total to 229,684, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday during a briefing with other state officials. There have been seven additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,503, with 1,789 probable deaths.

Bergen, Essex, Middlesex, Passaic, and Union counties each reported at least 110 cases, he added.

There are 948 people hospitalized across the state, including 178 people in intensive care and 75 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The positivity rate is 4.48%, while the rate of transmission is 1.23.