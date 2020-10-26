Gov. Phil Murphy announces COVID-19 vaccination plan

Gov. Phil Murphy announced a COVID-19 state vaccination plan Monday, emphasizing the need for equitable distribution around the state as one or more vaccines are “merely months and not years away” and infection numbers are “surging” across the state.
“We will be ready,” Murphy said, explaining that the plan aims to provide equitable access to a vaccine, achieve maximum community protection and build public trust. The goal is to vaccinate 70% of the state’s eligible adult population.
Murphy, who held the briefing virtually via Zoom with other state officials, said that the plan was still a “work in progress” with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ahead of a future vaccine roll out. Murphy has been in a self-imposed quarantine following contact with a senior staffer who has since tested positive for COVID-19. Murphy has tested negative for the disease at least three times since.
Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said a vaccine could be available by the end of the year or the first quarter of next year, through an emergency-use authorization from the FDA, and some vaccines are in phase-three clinical trials.
“Here’s what is likely,” Persichilli said, saying some require two doses and others require refrigerated storage, which could be a challenge. “The federal government is likely to provide a limited number of vaccine doses in their first allotment. The federal government will likely provide guidance on the prioritization of the limited quantities, but it will be up to the states to determine the exact allocation.”
Murphy addressed conspiracy theories about vaccines for the new coronavirus on social media, adding health officials will not “rush forward” but will be “methodical and deliberate.”
“Online rumors and social-media-driven conspiracy theories will not jeopardize our ability to build statewide immunity against this virus,” Murphy said. “We’re committed to building trust in the vaccine in our communities.”
He called on the federal government to provide funding for the plan, saying that without the money, it could take years to reach the state’s goal, if ever.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 1,223, bringing the total to 229,684, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday during a briefing with other state officials. There have been seven additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,503, with 1,789 probable deaths.
Bergen, Essex, Middlesex, Passaic, and Union counties each reported at least 110 cases, he added.
There are 948 people hospitalized across the state, including 178 people in intensive care and 75 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The positivity rate is 4.48%, while the rate of transmission is 1.23.
“Again, we need to stop the rise of the curve and push these numbers back down and folks, only we can do it together,” Murphy said. “There’s no mandate that we could drop on you right now that we think meaningfully changes these numbers — it is the acts of all of us as individuals, particularly in private spaces, private homes, where we can crack the back of this.”
Also during the briefing, Murphy said that over 2.5 million ballots for the upcoming election have been returned so far, which is 64% of the turnout of 2016.
